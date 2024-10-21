GIFT a SubscriptionGift
7th State Finance Commission starts functioning

Published - October 21, 2024 06:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 7th State Finance Commission has started functioning with former State Planning Board member K.N. Harilal taking charge as the Commission chairman on Monday.

The Cabinet had decided to constitute the 7th State Finance Commission with Prof. Harilal as chairman in September. The panel has as its members the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) A. Jayathilak and Principal Secretary (Local Self Government) Sharmila Mary Joseph.

State Finance Commissions are formed by the State Government under clause 1 of Article 243 (I) and (Y) of the Constitution alongside relevant sections of the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act and the Kerala Municipalities Act to review the financial status of panchayats and the urban local bodies and make recommendations to the Governor. During its two-year term, the 7th Commission will examine the fiscal position of local bodies and recommend policies and measures for strengthening their finances.

The Commission’s office is temporarily arranged at the Centre for Training in Financial Management (CTFM) under the Finance Department at the University of Kerala, Senate House campus.

