799 more test positive in Kozhikode

771 persons acquire infection through local transmission

As many as 799 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Friday. With this, the total number of positive cases undergoing treatment at various hospitals reached 8,734.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 771 persons acquired infection through local transmission. The source is unknown in eight cases. The new positive cases included seven Gulf returnees and 13 who came from other States.

Officials also informed that 781 persons who were undergoing treatment at various hospitals recovered on Friday. As part of continuing vigil, 1,598 persons were added to the revised list of people under observation.

On Friday, 8,065 samples were sent for tests. Till date, 6,84,452 samples were collected. According to the latest figures, the total number of Non-Resident Keralites in qurarantine is 52,292.

Health officials informed that COVID-19 care centres in the district were also taking care of 208 patients from other districts. They said the Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, had the highest number of patients at 251.

In Wayanad

A total of 106 persons tested positive for the virus in Wayanad district on Friday, taking the total number of active cases to 936 .

Of the new cases, 106 persons contracted the infection through local contact, while one came from Delhi.

There were 160 recoveries on the day. The district has so far reported 8,502 COVID-19 cases, while 7,505 have recovered. Fifty-eight persons died of the disease. As many as 11,209 people are under observation.