Kerala

791 test positive in Alappuzha

The district reported 791 COVID-19 cases on Thursday. It also recorded three COVID-19- related deaths. The test positivity rate for the day was recorded at 8.65%.

Of the fresh cases, 778 patients contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of 13 others remains unknown.

The 791 cases include 88 logged from Alappuzha, 34 from Bhudhanoor, 31 from Cherthala South, 29 from Muthukulam, 28 each from Cherthala and Purakkad, 26 from Kayamkulam, 24 from Perumbalam, 22 from Ezhupunna, 21 from Pandanad, and 20 from Mararikulam South.

Meanwhile, 611 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease tested negative.


