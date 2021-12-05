791 new cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

05 December 2021 22:54 IST

The district recorded 791 COVID-19 cases and 692 recoveries as the number of active cases stood at 7,157 on Sunday. A test positivity rate of 9.6% was recorded on the day.

District Collector Navjot Khosa declared new micro-containment zones in Aishwarya Nagar Residents Association in Edavacode ward of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and Kaluthukal area in Kalathukal ward of Aruvikkara grama panchayat in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the regions.

Meanwhile, Wanda ward in Nedumangad muncipality has been removed from the list of containment zones in the district.