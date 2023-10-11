79 new posts created for six upcoming nursing colleges

October 11, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to create 79 new faculty and non-faculty posts in the six nursing colleges newly started in the State in the government sector.

The permanent posts created include that of five Principals, 14 posts of Assistant Professors, six posts of senior superintendents, six posts of librarian grade I, six clerical posts and six posts of office attendants.

This apart, six posts each of house keepers, full-time sweepers and watchmen have been allowed on a temporary basis.

The new nursing colleges are coming up in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts.

Thrissur Drug Testing Laboratory will get nine new posts, it was decided in the Cabinet

It has also been decided to create three posts of Higher Secondary School Teacher (HSST) (Junior) for Hindi, Botany and Zoology; three posts of HSST for Maths, Physics and Chemistry and two posts of lab assistants at Mar Stephen Higher Secondary School at Valakam, Ernakulam. It was also decided to upgrade one post of HSST (Junior), English

The Cabinet has given administrative sanction for ₹ 17.35 crore for the reconstruction of Tanur bridge. Instead of the project to construct the Fishing harbour bridge at Tanur town, the approved project will be the reconstruction of Tanur bridge.

The term of projects which were given administrative sanction by inclusion in the Chief Minister’s local roads renovation scheme and which were not completed even after 2023 March, has been extended. The tenure of the panel of retired Superintendent Engineers to check quality has also been extended till March 31, 2024.

In order to settle the 2022-23 spillover liabilities of district panchayats, local self government bodies which received over 200 % additional maintenance grant in the current financial year and whose total share is over ₹1 crore, will be divided as 10 slabs. The Cabinet approved the suggestion to find ₹148.0175 cror, after reducing 10-40% of the allocated funds

The Cabinet has decided to allow 8.01 are of land at Thycaud in the capital on lease for 10 years at the discounted annual rate of ₹100 per are, for setting up P. Govinda Pillai Samskrithi Studies and Research Centre

The Cabinet has also decided to issue 25 cents of land at Cheruvakkal village in Thiruvananthapuram for setting up the regional office of National Highway Authority of India, after levying the fair price of ₹1.38 crore.