Kerala

78.8% students in State schools vaccinated

Staff Reporter Thiruvananthapuram 02 February 2022 19:57 IST
Updated: 02 February 2022 19:58 IST

Speed up vaccination: Minister

As many as 10.47 lakh public school students have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine.

Of the 13.27 lakh students in the 15-18 age group who are eligible to receive the vaccination, 78.8% have got the vaccine as per the Sampoorna portal of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE). As many as 1.11 lakh (8.3%) students have not been vaccinated, a statement from the office of Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said on Wednesday.

Advertising
Advertising

As many as 14,261 (1.1%) students have not been able to get the vaccine owing to COVID-19. The maximum vaccination has been recorded in Kollam (88.1%), Thrissur (87.7%), and Palakkad (85.5%) districts. Thiruvananthapuram (83.3%), Kasaragod (82.5%), Ernakulam (81.5%), and Alappuzha (81.5%) follow. Districts that are lagging in the student vaccination numbers are Kozhikode (67.5%), Malappuram (69.4%), and Kottayam (71.4%).

Mr. Sivankutty has directed that the vaccination be expedited to the extent possible, with teachers and parent-teacher associations taking the initiative. School authorities have been told to take steps to upload quickly on Sampoorna portal the details of students who are yet to do so.

Comments
More In Kerala
Read more...