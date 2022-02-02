78.8% students in State schools vaccinated

Speed up vaccination: Minister

As many as 10.47 lakh public school students have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine.

Of the 13.27 lakh students in the 15-18 age group who are eligible to receive the vaccination, 78.8% have got the vaccine as per the Sampoorna portal of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE). As many as 1.11 lakh (8.3%) students have not been vaccinated, a statement from the office of Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said on Wednesday.

As many as 14,261 (1.1%) students have not been able to get the vaccine owing to COVID-19. The maximum vaccination has been recorded in Kollam (88.1%), Thrissur (87.7%), and Palakkad (85.5%) districts. Thiruvananthapuram (83.3%), Kasaragod (82.5%), Ernakulam (81.5%), and Alappuzha (81.5%) follow. Districts that are lagging in the student vaccination numbers are Kozhikode (67.5%), Malappuram (69.4%), and Kottayam (71.4%).

Mr. Sivankutty has directed that the vaccination be expedited to the extent possible, with teachers and parent-teacher associations taking the initiative. School authorities have been told to take steps to upload quickly on Sampoorna portal the details of students who are yet to do so.