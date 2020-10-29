788 new cases in Alappuzha

482 in Kollam, 389 in Kottayam and 270 in Pathanamthitta test positive

The district recorded 788 COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Of the new cases, 686 contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of 55 people remains undetected.

Forty-four people who came from other States, two from abroad, and one health staff were among the new cases.

The district also reported three COVID-19-related deaths, taking the official death toll to 95. Among the 788 cases, 133 were reported from Alappuzha, 59 from Punnapra South, and 51 from Mararikulam South.

Meanwhile, 368 people undergoing treatment in the district have recovered. The active cases in the district stands at 8,684.

A total of 482 new cases, one death, and 451 recoveries were reported from Kollam on Thursday.

Those who tested positive included 469 contact cases, four cases with no known source, two health workers, four NRIs, and three persons who had travelled from other States.

The Health Department also confirmed the death of a 72-year-old Karunagappally resident as due to COVID-19. Cases with no known source have been reported from Chathannur, Edamulakkal, Elampalloor, and Poothakulam.

The health workers who tested positive include a 44-year-old Pathanapuram resident and a 29-year-old Pooyappalli resident.

The district has 18,010 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 3,33,846. Kollam has 6,559 active cases at present.

As many as 389 people tested positive in Kottayam on Thursday. Of this, all but three persons contracted the virus through local contact. The patients also included 55 persons above the age 60 and 46 children.

Among local bodies, Erattupetta led the tally with 52 cases, followed by Kottayam with 37 cases.

The number of recoveries stood more than double the number of fresh cases with 1,050 people testing negative. There are 6,296 active cases in Kottayam now.

As many as 270 persons tested positive for the infection in Pathanamthitta on Thursday. Of them, 238 contracted the virus through local contact. The contact source of 34 persons could not be ascertained.

Among local bodies, Kunnanthanam reported 19 cases, followed by Pathanamthitta municipality with 14 cases.

Four more persons succumbed to the infection taking the death toll in the district to 89. These numbers, however, were yet to be included in the State-wide statistics.

With 147 recoveries during the day, the district has 2,572 active cases now.

(With inputs from Kollam, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta bureaus)