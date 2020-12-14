78.52% turnout in the final phase of local body elections

The northern districts of Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram recorded nearly 80% polling in the final phase of the local body elections in the State.

Of the four districts, Malappuram recorded 78.81%, Kozhikode 78.74%, Kannur 78.33% and Kasaragod 77.02% turnout. The voter turnout in Kozhikode and Kannur Corporations stood at 70.1% and 71.1.% respectively.

Barring urban areas, including Kozhikode and Kannur Corporations, polling was heavy in most parts of the four districts. Many areas of the region which witnessed fierce triangular contests involving the United Democratic Front (UDF), Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance had seen brisk polling since the early hours of the polling.

Police deployment

The polling was largely peaceful as no major incidents were reported from the region. As many as 20,603 police personnel were deployed in the four districts in view of the history of election-time tension in the region, especially, Kannur.

A mild clash broke out between the police and the UDF workers following an argument over maintaining physical distancing at Theruvanparamba in Nadapuram. Police fired tear gas shells to disperse IUML workers. A police vehicle was damaged. Six bombs were seized from Muzhakkunnu in Kannur.

Prominent figures

Among the prominent political leaders who cast their votes in their wards included Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan in Kannur; Revenue Minister E. Chandrashekharan in Kasaragod; Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan and Indian Union Muslim League leaders Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal and P.K. Kunhalikutty in Malappuram; and KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and BJP State president K. Surendran in Kozhikode.

A voter identified as Baby, 68, wife of Nambiar Veettil Nanu, died while she was returning home after casting her vote at Beypore LP. School in the morning.