785 new cases reported in capital

594 more recoveries; 5,957 tests carried out in district

The district reported 785 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday even as 594 persons more recovered from the illness. During the past 24 hours, 5,957 tests were carried out in the district which has witnessed a drop in COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks.

The death toll has risen further with five more recent deaths confirmed as owing to the infection, health officials said. The deceased include an 80-year-old man from Peroorkada, a 67-year-old man from Nemom, a 79-year-old man from Nettayam, a 90-year-old woman from Malayinkeezhu, and a 90-year-old man from Manacaud.

Wednesday’s caseload included 582 cases that were attributed to local transmission, and 179 cases where the source of infection was not immediately known. The list included 22 health workers and two persons who had arrived from outside the State.

As on Wednesday, 8,778 persons are under treatment for COVID-19 in Thiruvananthapuram district, health officials said.

2,013 more in quarantine

As many as 2,013 persons who appeared to have developed symptoms were quarantined on Wednesday. With this, 25,499 persons are in home isolation and 171 others in institutional quarantine. On the other hand, 1,556 persons completed the surveillance period without developing any symptoms.

Meanwhile, inspections by teams led by the sector magistrates are continuing in the district for ensuring that the prohibitory measures imposed under Section 144 of the Cr.PC are strictly enforced. Since October 4, the teams have pulled up more than 13,500 persons on charges of violating the COVID-19-related restrictions, District Collector Navjot Khosa said.

On Wednesday alone, action was initiated against 430 people, Ms. Khosa said. Cases were registered against 14 persons on charges of breaching the COVID-19 protocol while 57 others were fined. Fines were imposed on 40 people during inspections carried out by the police. The District Collector said that 315 people were let off with a warning.

After the sector magistrates began their inspections on October 4, action was taken against 84 people for spitting in public, while 169 people were booked for violating Section 144.