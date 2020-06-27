Kerala

785 enrol as lawyers via videoconferencing

The Bar Council of Kerala held the enrolment function of 785 law graduates using an online meeting platform on Saturday.

As many as 785 candidates were enrolled as lawyers through an online function organised by the Bar Council of Kerala (BCK) on Saturday.

The council took to the online mode through a videoconferencing portal in view of the restrictions on public gathering that are part of steps to contain the spread of COVID-19.

BCK chairman K.P. Jayachandran administered the oath to candidates who joined the function via videoconferencing. Advocate General C.P. Sudhakara Prasad delivered a special address. The enrolled candidates will be issued certificates by post, says a BCK press release.

