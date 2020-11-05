784 test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram

703 cases through local transmission; infection untraced in 73 cases

As many as 784 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram district on Wednesday. While 703 of them contracted infection through direct contact, there were 71 cases without an identifiable source of infection.

There were four health workers among the newly infected cases in the district. Six cases came from across the borders. As many as 655 infected persons recovered from the disease in the district.

District officials said 8,328 active cases were currently being treated across Malappuram, and most of them were under observation at homes. More than 65,000 people were quarantined in the district. Over 45,000 persons have recovered since March. According to officials, 250 people died of the disease.

In Wayanad

A total of 151 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases to 905.

Of the new cases, 143 patients, including one health worker, acquired infection through local transmission. While one person returned from abroad, seven others came from other States.

As many as 87 persons recovered on Wednesday. The district has so far reported 7,476 cases, while 6,516 people recovered. As many as 8,914 persons are under observation.