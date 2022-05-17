78.24% turnout in bypolls to 42 local body wards

Counting of votes will begin at 10 a.m. today

The byelections to 42 local body wards held on Tuesday recorded a voter turnout of 78.24%, the State Election Commission has said.

Bypolls were held to two Corporation wards, seven municipal wards, two block panchayat wards and 31 grama panchayat wards.

The counting of votes will begin at 10 a.m. on May 18. The results will be available on the 'Trends' link on lsgelection.kerala.gov.in.

The poll percentage in various wards are: Corporation wards — Ernakulam South ward of Kochi Corporation (47.62%), and Kakkad ward of Kannur Corporation (69.83%).

Municipality wards (municipalities in brackets): Muthiyalam (Payyannur) - 96.05%; Varikkuzhithazham (Koduvalli) - 78%; Onnamkallu (Wadakkanchery) - 81.36%; Kottakunnu (Cherpulassery) - 77.06%; Pishari Kovil (84.24%) and Elamanathope (88.24%) (Tripunithura municipality); Ambalam (Ettumanur) - 71.49%.

Block panchayat wards: Anandapuram ward in Irinjalakkuda (67.46%) and Manakkad ward in Bharanikkavu (69.23%).

Polling was held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. by observing COVID-19 protocols. The commission has arranged 94 polling booths.