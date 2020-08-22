78 test positive in Pathanamthitta

Four patients are infants under one year

Seventy-eight persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Friday. According to officials, 67 persons contracted the virus through local contact while 10 persons arrived from other States. Among the local contact cases were four children under the age of one.

Officials said 40-day-old twins from Vakayar contracted the virus from their grandfather. A four-month-old from Malayalappuzha and a nine-month-old in Thiruvalla contracted the virus from their mothers.

One dead

A 63-year-old woman succumbed to the disease on Friday. The woman, a native of Oonnukal, had been undergoing treatment at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital since August 14. The death has not been included in the State’s official COVID-19 death tally.

With 27 more cured of the disease, the number of active cases in the district stands at 514.