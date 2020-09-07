78 test positive in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA

07 September 2020 23:01 IST

76 contract virus through local transmission

The district logged 78 COVID-19 cases and 132 recoveries on Monday.

Among the fresh cases, 76 patients contracted the virus through local transmission. A Pulinkunnu native who came from Tripura and a person hailing from Budhanoor also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The Budhanoor native's source of infection remains untraceable.

Of the 76 locally transmitted cases, 13 each were reported from Aryad and Cheruthana. Thiruvanvandoor recorded 11 cases, along with Alappuzha (6), Kumarapuram (3), Kandalloor (3), two cases each from Champakulam, Kayamkulam, Mulakuzha and Thrikkunnapuzha and one case each from Pandanad, Aroor, Chennithala, Ambalappuzha, Karthikappally, Bharanikavu, Vallikunnam, Chengannur, Varanam, Mannar, Mavelikara, Devikulangara, Chunakara, Arattuppuzha, Veeyapuram, Ala, Puliyoor, Krishnapuram and Venmony.

OP to be open

Meanwhile, Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha, superintendent R.V. Ramlal said the ophthalmology and paediatric outpatient (OP) units at the hospital would start functioning in a limited way from Wednesday. Dr. Ramlal said that the OP time had been restricted for two hours from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The functioning of the MCH has been hit hard after several hospital staff tested positive for COVID-19. It has imposed several restrictions and Dr. Ramlal said that only people who need emergency treatment should come to the hospital. However, the labour room, cardiovascular intensive care unit and casualty are functioning as normal.

Parts of wards 21 and 43 in Alappuzha municipality, 6,7 and 9 in Neelamperoor, 8 in Thaikkattussery, 22 in Cherthala South and 5 in Ezhupunna grama panchayat were declared as containment zones.