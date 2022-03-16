7.8 kg of cannabis seized in Wayanad, two arrested

A police team led by P.S. Jimmy, Sub Inspector, Thalapuzha, on Wednesday arrested two youths and seized 7.8 kg of ganja, worth around ₹6 lakh, from them at Vallithodu near Periya Muppanthonpathu in Wayanad.

The arrested are Shijobin, 30, of Varayal and P.P. Akhil, 21, of Padinharethara. They were arrested while transporting the narcotic in a backpack from Bangalore. During interrogation, they revealed that the narcotic was meant for local sale in the district, Mr. Jimmy told The Hindu.

They duo were charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act. They will be produced at the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court at Mananthavady on Thursday, the officer said.