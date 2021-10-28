7,738 more test positive

The State logged 7,738 new cases of COVID-19 when 76,043 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The active case pool had 78,122 patients on Thursday, with 5,460 more recovering.

According to the Health Department, only 8.8 % of the active cases are currently in hospitals or first-line/second-line treatment centres

The case fatality now stands at 30,685 with the State adding 708 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on Thursday. These include 56 deaths which occurred in the past few days, 542 undeclared deaths of the period before June 2021 and 110 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State dropped to 1,172 on Thursday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support was 468.

On Thursday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 643. The total number of persons currently admitted with moderate or severe infection in hospitals dropped to 7,905.

The cumulative case burden now stands at 49,46,341 cases.

Among the districts, Ernakulam had the highest number of new cases with 1,298 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 1,089, Thrissur 836, Kozhikode 759, Kollam 609, Kottayam 580, Pathanamthitta 407, Kannur 371, Palakkad 364, Malappuram 362, Idukki 330, Wayanad 294, Alappuzha 241, and Kasaragod 198.