Flower garden enthusiast wins laurels

January 30, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Rajalekshmy in her flower garden.  | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

M.K. Rajalekshmy has won the first prize in the flower garden (individual medium) contest held as part of the 44th Calicut Flower Show organised by the Calicut Argi-Horticultural Society which concluded on Sunday.

The 77-year-old who took voluntary retirement as assistant registrar at Calicut University in 1995, spends a few hours tending to her flower garden on a daily basis in her seven-cent residential plot at Kairali Nagar on Florican Road in Kozhikode. Ms. Rajalekshmy was also awarded the K.M. Mohandas Memorial Trophy on the occasion.

