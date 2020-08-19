Kerala

77 new cases in Kollam

The district reported one death, 77 new cases of COVID-19, and 41 recoveries on Wednesday. While 74 patients contracted the infection through local contact, others include one NRI and two persons who had travelled from Punjab. The Health Department also confirmed that the death of a 56-year-old Kulathupuzha resident was due to COVID-19. He had died on August 17.

The district currently has 8,951 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 38,678. While 515 persons completed home quarantine on Wednesday, the Health Department has traced 9,706 primary and 2,521 secondary contacts of the fresh cases. Apart from Kollam District Hospital and Government Medical College Hospital, six COVID-19 Firstline Treatment Centres at Valakam, Sasthamcotta, Asramam, Vilakudy, Karunagappally and Chandanathope are operating in the district.

