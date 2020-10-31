769 positive cases in Malappuram

Malappuram district registered 769 new COVID cases and 994 recoveries on Saturday. District officials said that as many as 719 of the new cases were found to have been infected through direct contacts.
However, there were 40 cases whose source of infection could not be established. Among the new cases were seven health workers. The district’s caseload of active infections currently under treatment dipped to 9,509 on Saturday. However, more than 60,000 people were quarantined across the district.
Meanwhile, District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan extended the prohibitory orders under CrPC 144 to two more weeks. He said the orders would be in place until November 15.
