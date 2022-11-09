Byelections in 29 local body wards held on Wednesday witnessed a turnout of 76.78%, the State Election Commission has said. Bypolls were held in local body wards in 11 districts. The counting of votes will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday across various centres. The results will be available on the Trend platform on the commission’s website www.lsgelection.kerala.gov.in.
76.78% voter turnout in bypolls in local body wards
