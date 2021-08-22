766 new cases in Kollam

644 cases in Alappuzha, 415 in Kottayam, 338 in Pathanamthitta

The district reported 766 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,244 recoveries on Sunday.

While 763 patients contracted the disease through contact, others include three health workers.

At present the district has 22,696 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 21,38,244.

While 1,362 people completed home quarantine on Sunday, the Health Department has traced 3,26,523 primary and 19,362 secondary contacts of the cases.

Alappuzha

The district reported 644 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The test positivity rate for the day was recorded at 17%.

Of the fresh cases, 637 people contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of seven others remains unidentified.

Meanwhile, 1,170 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload stands at 8,614.

Kottayam

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Kottayam with 415 people testing positive for the disease on Sunday

Of the fresh cases, 410 people including two health workers contracted the virus through local transmission. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) for the day stood at 16.28%.

With 78 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Erattupetta which recorded 15 cases .

As many as 880 people recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 7,300. Meanwhile, 40,766 people remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 338 people tested positive for the disease during the day.

Of this, all but one person contracted the virus through local transmission. The contact source of two cases were yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 14.01%.

With 34 cases, Konni reported the highest number of cases, followed by Kaviyur which reported 10 cases. Meanwhile, the disease claimed four more lives in the district.

With 809 recoveries on the day, Pathanamthitta currently has 7,161 active cases.

(With contributions from bureaus in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta)