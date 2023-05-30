ADVERTISEMENT

76.51% voter turnout in bypolls held in 19 local body wards

May 30, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

As many as 24,504 voters, including 13,047 women and 11,457 men exercised their right to franchise.

The Hindu Bureau

The byelection in 19 local body wards on Tuesday saw a voter turnout of 76.51%, the State Election Commission has said.

The Muttada ward in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation reported a voter turnout of 47.58% and Pallipram ward in Kannur Corporation, 73.39%, the commission said. Of the two municipality wards where byelections were held, the Municipal Office ward in the Cherthala municipality reported a turnout of 79.86% and Puthenthode in Kottayam municipality, 74.23%.

Byelections were also held to 15 grama panchayat wards on Tuesday.

The counting of votes will begin at 10 a.m. at various centres on Wednesday. The results can be accessed on the ‘Trend’ link on the commission’s website www.lsgelection.kerala.gov.in.

