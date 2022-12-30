ADVERTISEMENT

₹ 7.65 crore sanctioned for road development

December 30, 2022 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has sanctioned ₹7.65 crore for the development of the Manacaud-Valiyathura, Valiyathura-Beemapally, and Valiyathura-Airport roads, Transport Minister Antony Raju has said.

The development of these roads would make travel from the city to the pilgrim centres of Beemapally and Madre de Deus Church, Vettucaud, and tourist spot Shangumugham easier, he said. The cost was being shared by NABARD (₹6.12 crore) and the State government (₹1.53 crore). The work would be completed in a time-bound manner, Mr. Raju said.

