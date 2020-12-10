76.38% polling in second phase

While rural and mofussil areas in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts witnessed brisk polling in the second phase of the local body elections held on Thursday, urban voters did not demonstrate similar enthusiasm, partly owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Statistics released by the State Election Commission at 8 p.m. suggested an overall polling percentage of 76.38, as against 78.7% in 2015. The voter turnout was 73.91% (78.3% in 2015) in Kottayam, 77.13% (78.5%) in Ernakulam, 75.03% (76.5%) in Thrissur, 77.97% (78.9%) in Palakkad, and 79.46% (81.5% in 2015) in Wayanad.
However, the two Corporations that went to the polls on Thursday, Kochi and Thrissur, recorded 62.01% (69.62% in 2015) and 63.77% (71.88%) polling respectively.
A total of 38,51,350 women, 36,72,206 men and 15 transgenders exercised their right to franchise.
Two deaths, of a voter and a police officer on duty, were reported from Wayanad.
While strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols was observed in several places, such restrictions went for a toss in the early hours of voting in places which witnessed a heavy rush of voters. As in the first phase, an extended hour of voting was made available to COVID-19 patients and quarantined people to vote.
