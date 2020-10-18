7,631 new cases when 58,404 samples tested

8,410 recoveries take total to 2,45,399

The State on Sunday reported 7,631 new cases of COVID-19 when 58,404 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative case burden to 3,41,859.

A high number of recoveries were reported on the same day, with 8,410 patients being discharged from hospitals. The test positivity rate remains fluctuating, moving from 17.3% to 13% on Sunday. However, sample testing, which had barely gone above 50,000, seems to have picked up on Sunday.

The total number of recoveries being 2,45,399, the number of patients currently in hospitals is 95,200. Of these active cases, 767 are critically ill and in ICUs, while 191 are on ventilator support.

With 22 new deaths reported, the toll has gone up to 1,161. Six of these were reported from Palakkad, four each from Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, three from Malappuram, two each from Kozhikode and Thrissur and one from Alappuzha.

Almost 98% of the new cases – 7,471 cases – reported are locally acquired infections, which includes 723 cases with no epidemiological link. The number of health-care workers who contracted COVID-19 in this group is 63.

Among districts, Malappuram’s case graph is on a steady rise, reporting 1,399 cases, Kozhikode 976, Thrissur 862, Ernakulam 730, Thiruvananthapuram 685, Kollam 540, Kottayam 514, Kannur 462, Alappuzha 385, Palakkad 342, Kasaragod 251, Pathanamthitta 179, Idukki 162 and Wayanad 144.