7,613 enterprises established in Alappuzha under Year of Enterprises 3.0

As many as 7,613 enterprises have been established in Alappuzha under the Samrambhaka Varsham 3.0 (Year of Enterprises 3.0) project of the Industries department in 2024-25.

Phase III of the scheme aims to establish one lakh Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the State, including 7,600 units in Alappuzha in 2024-25. Officials said that Alappuzha had become the first district in the State to achieve the annual target. It surpassed the target in six months and 17 days.

The third phase of the project has so far garnered investments to the tune of ₹273.35 crore and generated 13,559 jobs in the district.

In the commercial sector, 3,543 units have been established, followed by the service sector (2,980) and the production sector (1,090). Among the entrepreneurs, 44% are women.

Thanneermukkom leads the table among grama panchayats with 123 MSMEs. Of the six municipalities, Alappuzha remains top by establishing 392 units.

The government launched the Year of Enterprises scheme in 2022. In 2022-23, 9,953 enterprises had been established in the district as against the target of 9,666 units. It helped attract investments to the tune of ₹527.57 crore and generate 21,213 jobs.

As many as 7,582 enterprises had been established in Alappuzha under the Year of Enterprises 2.0 in 2023-24 against the target of 7,000 units. The second phase of the scheme saw the district drawing investments to the tune of ₹434.5 crore and creating 14,331 jobs.

The Industries department is implementing the Year of Enterprises with the support of various departments and agencies including planning, cooperation, labour, finance, agriculture, fisheries, tourism, local bodies and Kudumbashree among others.

A district-level monitoring committee with the District Collector as chairman and the District Industries Centre general manager as convenor oversees the project implementation. To successfully implement Year of Enterprises, 86 enterprise development executives have been appointed in 72 grama panchayats and six municipalities in the district. The executives provide ideas for new ventures, create awareness about entrepreneurship among the public and support aspiring entrepreneurs.

The government also provides financial and marketing support to entrepreneurs and enhances their skills and knowledge. It ensures MSMEs receive subsidies and loans. Programmes are being conducted in all local bodies in the district to detail various schemes of the government. Help desks in local bodies function every Monday and Wednesday to assist entrepreneurs.

