76-year-old man escapes unhurt as mobile phone explodes in shirt pocket

May 18, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Thrissur

A 76-year-old man in Thrissur district narrowly escaped burn injuries after his mobile phone, kept in his shirt pocket, burst and caught fire on Thursday morning.

This is the third such incident in the State in less than a month. It occurred while the man was having tea at a shop in the Marottichal area here.

Visuals of the incident went viral and were also shown on TV channels where the elderly man immediately jumps up after his phone explodes and frantically tries to pull out the phone from his pocket. His frenetic attempts save him and he manages to walk away from the place unhurt.

An officer of the Ollur police station told PTI that the septuagenarian was unhurt.

The officer said the elderly man told the police that he had bought the mobile for ₹1,000 a year ago and that it was a feature phone. Till now, there were no problems with the device, the man said.

Last week, a similar incident happened in Kozhikode city where a man suffered burns when a mobile phone kept in his trouser pocket had exploded.

Prior to that, on April 24, an eight-year-old girl hailing from Thrissur died after a mobile phone she was using exploded.