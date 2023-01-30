76 students hospitalised after ‘food poisoning’ in Wayanad

January 30, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KALPETTA

Seventy-six students of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Pookode, were admitted to the taluk hospital at Vythiri after suspected food poisoning at their hostel on Monday. Their condition is stable. Forty-seven of them were discharged from hospital by Monday noon, District Medical Officer in-charge P.P. Dineesh said.

They were admitted after showing the symptoms of suspected food poisoning such as stomach pain and vomiting on Sunday night. The Health department had intensified preventive steps in the wake of the suspected food poisoning, Dr. Dineesh said.

Super-chlorination

A medical team visited the school on Monday and directed the authorities to super-chlorinate water sources. Blood samples were also collected from the students and sent to the National Virology Institute in Alappuzha for testing, Dr. Dineesh added.