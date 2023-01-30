ADVERTISEMENT

76 students hospitalised after ‘food poisoning’ in Wayanad

January 30, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KALPETTA

Hostel residents complain of stomach pain and vomiting

The Hindu Bureau

Seventy-six students of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Pookode, were admitted to the taluk hospital at Vythiri after suspected food poisoning at their hostel on Monday. Their condition is stable. Forty-seven of them were discharged from hospital by Monday noon, District Medical Officer in-charge P.P. Dineesh said.

They were admitted after showing the symptoms of suspected food poisoning such as stomach pain and vomiting on Sunday night. The Health department had intensified preventive steps in the wake of the suspected food poisoning, Dr. Dineesh said.

Super-chlorination

A medical team visited the school on Monday and directed the authorities to super-chlorinate water sources. Blood samples were also collected from the students and sent to the National Virology Institute in Alappuzha for testing, Dr. Dineesh added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US