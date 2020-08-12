76 cases in Kottayam

As many as 76 persons, including nine employees of a rubber factory unit in Kottayam, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases, 66 persons contracted the virus through local contact while 10 persons came from outside the State. Arpookkara panchayat reported the highest number of cases with 13 persons testing positive, followed by Kottayam municipality with 11 cases and Vijayapram Panchayat with nine cases.

Vaikom municipality and Kanjirappally panchayat reported six cases each.

At the same time, 24 persons who had recovered from the disease were discharged from the various treatment centres during the day.

Kottayam currently has 504 active cases and 9,515 persons under surveillance.