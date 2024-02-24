ADVERTISEMENT

75th Tata Finlay Shield Football Tournament begins in Idukki

February 24, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Munnar Deputy Superintendent (DYSP) Alex Baby inaugurating Tata Finlay Shield Football Tournament at Kannan Devan Hills Plantations ground on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 75th edition of Munnar’s Tata Finlay Shield Football Tournament begins at Kannan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP) ground here on Saturday.

Munnar Deputy Superintendent (DYSP) Alex Baby inaugurated the event on Saturday. In the inaugural session, Lakshmi Estate took on Nayamakod Estate in the opener. KDHP vice presidents Mohan Varghese and B.P. Kariyappa presented the special 75th edition tournament plaques to the players. Finlay committee chairman P.M.S Gill attended the function.

According to officials, 14 teams from various tea estates will participate in the event. The final event will be held on March 9.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US