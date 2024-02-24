75th Tata Finlay Shield Football Tournament begins in Idukki

February 24, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - IDUKKI

The 75th edition of Munnar’s Tata Finlay Shield Football Tournament begins at Kannan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP) ground here on Saturday.

Munnar Deputy Superintendent (DYSP) Alex Baby inaugurated the event on Saturday. In the inaugural session, Lakshmi Estate took on Nayamakod Estate in the opener. KDHP vice presidents Mohan Varghese and B.P. Kariyappa presented the special 75th edition tournament plaques to the players. Finlay committee chairman P.M.S Gill attended the function.

According to officials, 14 teams from various tea estates will participate in the event. The final event will be held on March 9.