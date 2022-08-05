Kerala

75th I-Day: UDF seeks special midnight session of Kerala Assembly

PTI Thiruvananthapuram August 05, 2022 20:39 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 20:39 IST

The Opposition Congress-led UDF on Friday urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Speaker M.B. Rajesh to convene a special midnight session of the Kerala Assembly on August 14 to mark the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence. Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan submitted a letter to the Chief Minister and the Speaker suggesting the same.

In the letter, Mr. Satheesan pointed out the precedents of the House in convening such special sessions on August 14, 1972 and August 13, 1987 to commemorate the 25th and 40th anniversary of the independence, respectively.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He also wanted the Assembly to pass a resolution resolving to fight together to revive the glowing memories of the freedom struggle and to protect the constitutional principles, including secular and democratic values.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

If there is any inconvenience to convene the session on August 14 midnight, a special session should be convened on another day as part of the 75th anniversary of the independence, the Congress leader suggested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...