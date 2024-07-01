ADVERTISEMENT

75th birth anniversary celebrations of Kottayam district begin

Published - July 01, 2024 07:51 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The celebrations marking 75th birth anniversary of the Kottayam district took off at the District Collectorate on Monday. The festivities kicked off with the cutting of a specially designed cake featuring a map of the district and its nine assembly constituencies.

Notable attendees included District Collector V. Vigneshwari, District Police Chief K. Karthik, District Panchayat president K.V. Bindu, and Principal District and Sessions Judge Mini S. Das. Following the cake-cutting, tree saplings were planted on the premises of the District Panchayat office. The District Administration has planned a series of events to commemorate the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US