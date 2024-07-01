75th birth anniversary celebrations of Kottayam district begin

The celebrations marking 75th birth anniversary of the Kottayam district took off at the District Collectorate on Monday. The festivities kicked off with the cutting of a specially designed cake featuring a map of the district and its nine assembly constituencies.

Notable attendees included District Collector V. Vigneshwari, District Police Chief K. Karthik, District Panchayat president K.V. Bindu, and Principal District and Sessions Judge Mini S. Das. Following the cake-cutting, tree saplings were planted on the premises of the District Panchayat office. The District Administration has planned a series of events to commemorate the occasion.