ADVERTISEMENT

75th anniversary of first performance of Chakyarkoothu outside koothambalam celebrated  

Published - September 22, 2024 07:03 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kottarakkara is a land that occupies a historical place in the field of art and culture, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said here on Sunday. He was inaugurating a cultural meeting in connection with the 75th anniversary of the first performance of chakyarkoothu outside koothambalam at the Cherupoika Sreenarayanapuram temple.

“Chakyarkoothu performed on a stage other than the temple theatre is an important milestone in the cultural history of Kerala. It is a matter of pride that it happened in Kottarakkara, where kathakali and other ritual arts have always been given prominence. The 75th anniversary of Mudapillapilly mutt witnessing this historic moment is also very significant. Bringing an art that was performed only within the walls of koothambalam to the mainstream in fact was the beginning of renaissance,” said the Minister.

He said that chakyarkoothu performances were political satires that pointed out various unethical practices that existed in the society. “This is also the relevance of presenting it in public,” said Mr. Balagopal who said that the koothu presented by Painkulam Raman Chakyar at the mutt has made it to the historical records today. Department of Culture and Kerala Kalamandalam are jointly organising the 75th anniversary celebrations. P.C. Vishnunath, MLA, Kerala Kalamandalam vice chancellor Dr. B. Ananthakrishnan and local body members were present. The Minister felicitated Mr. Ananthakrishnan and the elderly members of Cherupoyka Mudapillapilly mutts at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US