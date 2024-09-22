75th anniversary of first performance of Chakyarkoothu outside koothambalam celebrated  

Kottarakkara is a land that occupies a historical place in the field of art and culture, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said here on Sunday. He was inaugurating a cultural meeting in connection with the 75th anniversary of the first performance of chakyarkoothu outside koothambalam at the Cherupoika Sreenarayanapuram temple.

“Chakyarkoothu performed on a stage other than the temple theatre is an important milestone in the cultural history of Kerala. It is a matter of pride that it happened in Kottarakkara, where kathakali and other ritual arts have always been given prominence. The 75th anniversary of Mudapillapilly mutt witnessing this historic moment is also very significant. Bringing an art that was performed only within the walls of koothambalam to the mainstream in fact was the beginning of renaissance,” said the Minister.

He said that chakyarkoothu performances were political satires that pointed out various unethical practices that existed in the society. “This is also the relevance of presenting it in public,” said Mr. Balagopal who said that the koothu presented by Painkulam Raman Chakyar at the mutt has made it to the historical records today. Department of Culture and Kerala Kalamandalam are jointly organising the 75th anniversary celebrations. P.C. Vishnunath, MLA, Kerala Kalamandalam vice chancellor Dr. B. Ananthakrishnan and local body members were present. The Minister felicitated Mr. Ananthakrishnan and the elderly members of Cherupoyka Mudapillapilly mutts at the event.