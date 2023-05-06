75th anniversary of CSI Sthreejanasakhyam inaugurated

May 06, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Women who are generally considered weak entities by society are being transformed to useful entities by the intervention of an invisible divine power, Esther Bharathi, the first transgender priest of the country, said here on Saturday.

Bharathi was inaugurating the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Sthreejanasakhyam under the CSI Madhya Kerala Diocese. The priest also called upon women to evolve themselves as providers of help to the whole world instead of living as mere recipients of help from society.

Jessy Sara Koshi, president of the Sthreejanasakhyam, presided over the event.

Malayil Sabu Koshy Cherian, Bishop of the Madhya Kerala Diocese of the Church of South India, delivered the blessing sermon. Speaking on the occasion, the bishop also registered concerns over the raging violence against Christians in different parts of India.

Jose K. Mani, MP, inaugurated the jubilee projects on the occasion while writer Rosy Thambi delivered the keynote speech.