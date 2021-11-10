40.6% breakthrough infections in State

Thiruvananthapuram

10 November 2021 20:54 IST

Unvaccinated individuals who got infected was 25%

Kerala reported 7,540 new cases of COVID-19 when 76,380 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

With the proportion of fully vaccinated people increasing in the community, a chunk of these new cases are occurring in fully vaccinated people, taking the proportion of breakthrough infections in the State to 40.6%.

Of the 7,540 new cases reported on Wednesday, 3,066 were fully vaccinated individuals, Health Department reported. At the same time, the proportion of unvaccinated individuals who got infected was 25% (this could include individuals who are not eligible for vaccination as well).

Between November 3 and 9, active cases dropped by 6%, while new cases dipped by 8% (4,320 cases), in comparison to the week before. Of the active cases, only 1.7% needed to be admitted to oxygen beds and 1.4% in ICUs. Hospitalisations reduced by 12%, indicating that vaccination is indeed helping to reduce the severity of the disease.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 50,34,858 cases.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 34,621 with the State adding 259 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on Wednesday. These include 48 deaths that occurred in the past few days and 211 deaths that have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

The State’s active case pool had 70,459 patients on Wednesday, with 7,841 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 7% of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals like COVID first- line/second-line treatment centres.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State dropped below the 1,000 mark again on Wednesday to 962, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support also dipped sharply from 431 to 393 on the day.

On Wednesday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 400. Hospitalisations are declining and at present, 5,687 persons are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 1,151 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 1,083, Kottayam 812, Kozhikode 806, Thrissur 802, Wayanad 444, Idukki 408, Kollam 401, Pathanamthitta 348, Kannur 335, Alappuzha 326, Palakkad 287, Malappuram 173, and Kasaragod 164 cases.