75.1% turnout in bypolls to 23 local body wards in Kerala

February 22, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The byelections to 23 local body wards held on Thursday saw a voter turnout of 75.1%, the State Election Commission said. In all, 24,416 people, including 13,442 women and 10,974 men, queued up at the polling booths to exercise their franchise. The polling was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere, the commission said.

The counting of the polled votes will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday at multiple venues. The results can be accessed on the TREND link on the Commission’s website www.sec.kerala.gov.in. Among the corporation and municipality wards, Vellar in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation recorded a turnout of 66.9%, while Muthukad in the Chittoor-Thathamangalam municipal council reported 84.32%. Chunda and East Villur in the Kottakkal municipal council recorded 79.28% and 75.74% respectively, and Town ward in Mattannur municipal council, 80.76%.

Bypolls were held on Thursday to 23 local body wards in 10 districts including one corporation ward, four municipality wards and 18 grama panchayat wards. In all, 88 candidates were in the fray.

CONNECT WITH US