75-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Kasaragod

A 75-year-old woman died of COVID-19 at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital on July 25.

Nabeesa, a native of Padanakkad in Kasaragod, died early this morning. She had visited the Kanhanagad District Hospital after experiencing severe breathing problems. She was diabetic and was also taking medicines for thyroid problems, said A.T. Manoj, District Surveillance Officer.

She tested positive for Sars-COV-2 virus after her swab was collected when she arrived here for treatment. Later, her condition deteriorated as she was diagnosed with Pneumonia and was referred to the Medical college in Kannur, he said.

However, her body oxygen levels dropped drastically. The source of the disease was not yet known, Dr. Manoj said. The samples of the family members would be collected, he added.

Several cases in the district are due to unknown sources and this has put the Health authority on high alert. In two of the four deaths in Kasargod district, the sources were unknown.

19-year-old youth dies in Kannur

In Kannur, a 19-year-old youth who succumbed to his car accident injuries on July 24 tested positive for COVID-19.

Even though the Health department is yet to confirm, the preliminary examination conducted on his samples, collected posthumously, at the Kannur Medical College Hospital Virology Lab showed him positive for the disease. However, his samples have been sent to the Alappuzha Virology Institute for further confirmation.

The deceased Amal Joe Aji, was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. He was severely injured in a car accident last week.