August 07, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - Kannur

A 75-year-old woman died after falling from the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital building at Pariyaram here on Monday.

According to the police, Omana, a native of Nidiyangodi, Sreekandapuram, had accompanied her brother Narayan who was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Omana reportedly fell from the seventh floor of the building and died on the spot.