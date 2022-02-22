Kerala

75-km relay run held

KOCHI

A 75-km relay run was organised by the Naval Ship Repair Yard (Kochi) to commemorate its platinum jubilee.

Admiral Superintendent of Yard, Rear Admiral Subir Mukherjee, flagged off the run on Monday in which over 60 personnel of the yard took part.


