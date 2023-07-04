75 houses damaged in heavy rain in Alappuzha

July 04, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Heavy downpours accompanied by squally winds that lashed Alappuzha since Monday have damaged 75 houses in different parts of the district.

As of Tuesday evening, the district administration opened one relief camp at JB School, Kizhcherimel in Chengannur taluk. Eight people belonging to two families were shifted to the camp. Waterlogging was reported from Cherthala, Haripad, Karuvatta, and several low-lying areas on the day.

The Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad regions have been put on alert in view of heavy rains and an increase in flow of floodwaters from the eastern side.

A number of houses were damaged after trees fell on them. Uprooted trees damaged electricity poles and snapped power lines. Two motorcyclists suffered injuries after an electricity pole and a tree fell on them at Vallikkunnam and Edathua. A 24-member National Disaster Response Force team has reached the district. They will be deployed to Kuttanad and coastal areas.

The weather agency has declared an orange alert for heavy-to-very-heavy rainfall for Alappuzha on July 5 and a yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall on July 6.

Round-the-clock control rooms have been opened at District Collectorate and taluk headquarters. Following are the contact numbers: 0477 2238630, 1077 (District Collectorate), 0478 2813103 (Cherthala), 0477 2253771 (Ambalappuzha), 0477 2702221 (Kuttanad), 0479 2412797 (Karthikappally), 0479 2452334 (Chengannur) and 0479 2302216 (Mavelikara).

