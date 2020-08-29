75 fresh cases in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

29 August 2020 22:59 IST

58 get virus through local contact

The deepening COVID-19 claimed one more life in Pathanamthitta on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as a 65-year-old Vazhamuttom native, who died at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital in the morning. The person, who was tested positive for the disease, had been undergoing treatment for heart and liver ailments.

As many as 16 people from Pathanamthitta have so far died of the disease while three persons died due to complications linked to the virus infection. ‘

Advertising

Advertising

The COVID-19 fatality rate in the district currently stands at 0.50 percent. Meanwhile, 75 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta during the day. Of the fresh cases, 58 contracted the virus through local contact while seven persons had landed from abroad. The remaining ten cases came from other States.

Among the local contact cases also included two health workers. The COVID-19 clusters at Kadakkad, Kadambanad and Nellad remained active during the day.

858 active cases

With 127 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 858 active cases.