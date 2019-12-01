75% excess rainfall so far in State

If anything, this has been a particularly wet northeast monsoon season for Kerala and Lakshadweep, courtesy of recurring extreme weather phenomena in the Arabian Sea.

Between October 1 and December 1, Kerala has received 75% excess rainfall, while Lakshadweep received 184% excess rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In IMD parlance, this is considered 'large excess.'

Kasaragod district has received 367% excess rainfall so far this season, according to IMD data.

Seven other districts also have recorded 'large excess' - Kannur (146%), Ernakulam (145%), Kozhikode (115%), Malappuram (101%), Thrissur (93%), Palakkad (79%) and Wayanad (139%).

Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta received excess rainfall, while Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Idukki recorded normal rainfall.

This northeast monsoon season, a string of extreme weather phenomenon were reported in the Arabian Sea region, including Cyclone 'Kyarr', during October-November and 'Maha' which followed on its heels plus a host of low pressure formations.

A low pressure area has formed over southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep region, with the likelihood of becoming more marked by Monday, IMD said in a weather advisory. A second low pressure zone over the southwest Arabian Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean persists. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these regions.

Isolated heavy rain is likely on Monday in Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Lakshadweep, IMD said.