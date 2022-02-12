75% eligible children given first dose of vaccine

15% in the 15-17 age group receive second dose too

The coverage of first dose of COVID-19 vaccination amongst children in the 15-17 age group has reached 75% in the State, the vaccine having been delivered to 11,47,364 children.

Second dose vaccination is also progressing at a good pace and 15% children in the same age group (2,35,872 children) who received the first dose have received the second dose also, an official release said here.

The Health and Education departments have joined hands to formulate an action plan, according to which the vaccination is progressing. Children’s vaccination began on January 3, with vaccination centres opened in select schools.

Above 18 years

The State has covered 100% of its target population above 18 years with the first dose (2,68,67,998), while 85% have been administered both vaccine doses.

This apart, a third dose or precaution dose has been administered to 43% of the target population or 8,11,725 persons.