7,499 new cases in State, TPR at 9.63%

Active case pool goes down below one lakh for the first time

Kerala reported reported 7,499 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday when the number of samples tested over the weekend dipped significantly to 77,853.

Test positivity rate went below 10% for the first time and registered 9.63% on Monday.

The active case pool in the State, which had over 4.45 lakh patients at the peak of the second wave and which began going down after the lockdown was imposed, dipped below the one lakh mark for the first time on Monday.

With 13,596 people reported to have recovered from their disease, the active case pool in the State now has 99,693 patients.

Cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 12,154, with the State adding 94 deaths, which occurred in the past two or three days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Monday.

On Monday, the number of new COVID patients with moderate or serious disease admitted in the hospitals across the State dipped significantly from 2,297 on Sunday to 1,891.

However, the total number of patients who are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals in the State has gone up slightly from Sunday’s figure of 26,906 to 27,266 on Monday, according to official reports

In all districts, except four, total hospitalised patients are less than 10,000 each

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients in the State, in both public and private hospitals was 2,526 on Monday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support among these patients was 1,040.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 28,16,843 cases.

In 16 local bodies in the State, the TPR remains over 30 %, where lockdown-like restrictions will continue.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 963 cases, Ernakulam 926, Thrissur 820, Kollam 810, Palakkad 710, Malappuram 689, Kozhikode 563, Alappuzha 451, Kannur 434, Kasaragod 319, Pathanamthitta 298, Kottayam 287, Wayanad 114 and Idukki 65 cases.