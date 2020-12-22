747 new cases in Thrissur

Thrissur

22 December 2020 23:34 IST

There were 747 COVID-19 cases in Thrissur district on Tuesday while 606 people recovered from the disease.

There are 5,873 active cases in the district and 129 people from Thrissur are undergoing treatment in hospitals in various other districts. So far 70,347 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district and 63,969 people recovered from the disease. According to officials,720 people, including 12 health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Tuesday. Of them, 101 patients are above the age of 60 and 42 children are below the age of 10. In all 3,829 patients are under home observation.

Advertising

Advertising