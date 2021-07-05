744 new cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

05 July 2021 20:55 IST

Test positivity rate falls to 7.7%

The capital district recorded its lowest daily caseload in three months as it posted 744 fresh cases on Monday. The test positivity rate also fell to 7.7% on the day.

Thiruvananthapuram had last reported a lower figure in terms of daily case reporting when it registered 666 cases on April 14.

With 1,209 people recovering from their illnesses, the number of active cases also decreased to 8,342.

While 648 cases have been attributed to contact transmission of the infection, the source of infection was unknown in 93 cases. Three health workers also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The district’s COVID-19 death toll grew to 2,888 with 19 more deaths that were recorded between June 16 and July 5 being attributed to the disease. There are currently 35,222 people in quarantine in the district.

Vaccination

The district administration has commenced a vaccination drive for migrant labourers in association with the Health and Labour departments.

As many as 619 among the 11,158 migrant workers in the district have been administered the first dose. Two vaccination camps have been held thus far at the Valiya Udeshwaram Upper Primary School in Anayara for those workers who came under the Kadakampally family health centre.